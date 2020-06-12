Watch: 'Quick Fix' Animated Short About Perils of Prescription Pills

We all know drugs are bad… But what if they're drugs made by greedy pharmaceutical companies, secretly working to keep you addicted and consuming more and more? All so they can pad their coffers? Quick Fix is a clever animated short film made by Irish animation filmmaker Chris O'Hara, and it's a must watch short (only 5 minutes!). "Got a problem? Don't worry, there's a pill for that!" The brutally honest short film takes viewers on a fast-paced voyage through one man's life, showing us how there's always a pill to solve every problem. And as long as you keep going and keep taking them, life will be great. Right? Right…?! Or maybe not… Despite making this short, Chris does understand the purpose of prescription medication. But he also hopes "that with a 'little more investigation and care' they may be able to find a better solution." View below.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this one. Quick description from YouTube: "Got a problem? Don't worry, there's a pill for that! Quick Fix explores taking the easy way out, addiction, and the subsequent struggles that may follow." Quick Fix is made by Irish filmmaker and animation director Chris O'Hara - now based in Los Angeles. You can see more of his work on his Vimeo or visit his official website. Featuring sound design by Nick Ainsworth. O'Hara was inspired to make this short after all the drug advertisements. "It got me thinking about [all of] those side effects. What drugs would you need to take to deal with those and where does it end? I thought about a potential, endless knock-on effect and that's where the idea for Quick Fix started." For more info, visit SOTW or Chris' website.