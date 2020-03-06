Watch: Riz Ahmed's Short 'The Long Goodbye' Directed by Aneil Karia

"Did they ask you where you're from…? Where're you really from?" Oh, damn. British actor / musician Riz Ahmed has released a short film titled The Long Goodbye, which was created as a creative project that goes hand-in-hand with his new album (also titled "The Long Goodbye"). The intense short film starts out rather lovely, showing Riz with his family, but it turns into something much more sinister and frightening halfway through. Ahmed explains that he created this album and this short, made by director Aneil Karia, because he's breaking up with the UK. "The record is a breakup album - but with your country. So many of us feel like we're being dumped by the place we call home, a home that we built." And the short film, "takes this feeling to its conclusion." Yes it most certainly does. If you look closely, the symbols the "bad men" are wearing look similar to the logo for the fascist Norsefire Party in V for Vendetta. I'm sure that's on purpose.

Thanks to Riz on Twitter for the tip. Description (via YouTube): "The 11-minute film exposes the emotional reality for many people who feel they are not welcome in the country they call home." Riz Ahmed explains the inspiration behind making this short: "Many people right now feel like they’re going through a break up with their country. Aneil Karia and I wanted to make a film that takes this feeling to its conclusion.” The Long Goodbye is directed by filmmaker Aneil Karia, created by Aneil Karia & Riz Ahmed. It's produced by Tom Gardner. Featuring cinematography by Stuart Bentley. This short film is a companion piece with the launch of his new music album also called "The Long Goodbye" - available to buy now. "This album takes you on the journey of this breakup; through the stages of denial, anger, acceptance, and finally the self-love necessary to counter the hate." For details, visit the official website. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?