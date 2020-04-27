Watch: Rob Savage's Zoom Meeting Creepy Attic 2-Min Horror Short

"I don't like it! I don't like it, Rob." This short film has been making its way around social media already, but if you haven't seen it yet, you might as well give it a look. It's only 2 minutes long! And it will definitely get your heart rate up. UK filmmaker Rob Savage is becoming a master of 2-minute horror shorts. His intense horror short film Salt from 2018 is one of the best horror shorts ever made. With nothing to do while stuck at home during the coronavirus lockdown, Savage setup a prank and invited a number of his friends to join him on Zoom. "I've been hearing strange noises from my attic…" Once they're watching, he takes the camera and goes to investigate. Of course there's something hiding up there! But what? And how did it get up there?

Thanks to Rob for the tip on this. Original description from Vimeo: "I've been hearing strange noises from my attic… So I called a few friends and went to investigate…" This short film is made by British filmmaker Rob Savage - you can follow him @DirRobSavage or see more of his work on Vimeo or his official website. He also made the acclaimed shorts Salt and Dawn of the Deaf previously. This film was has been featured by the #sheltershorts initiative. Make your own and submit it to Shelter Shorts. Apparently this was all an elaborate prank setup by Savage, and the final short includes a tiny clip from 2007 Spanish found-footage horror film [Rec]. For more on the short, visit Vimeo and follow Rob. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?