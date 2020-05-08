Watch: Rock n' Roll Band Trans Survival Story Short Film 'Jesse Jams'

"We just make music, and have fun, and laugh all the time." Rock out with Jesse Jams! A fantastic "rock doc" short film to be inspired by. Jesse is a rock n' roll survivor. He is an Indigenous trans man who grew up in care and endured years of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse. Why make a film about him and his band? "He has a list of mental health diagnoses as long as your arm, but Jesse has developed his own way to cope with his day-to-day challenges: rock n' roll. The film follows Jesse for a week of his life, as he makes his way to recording sessions, rehearsals, sound checks, and finally a full set with his band at Edmonton's summer music festival - Interstellar Rodeo. Jesse's songs are the way into his story: there's a whole life behind those lyrics." Don't write this one off! It's an awesome and inspiring story about the power of music.

Thanks to Kaila for the tip on this. Brief description from Vimeo: "A young Indigenous trans musician and his rock band bring mumble punk to the Interstellar Rodeo. A rock'n'roll survival story of a different stripe." Jesse Jams is directed by Canadian filmmaker Trevor Anderson - you can see more of his work on Vimeo or visit his official website. He has been making short films for years, with a feature project currently in the works. This short is produced by Alyson Richards & Trevor Anderson. With the support of Telus. Featuring cinematography by Mike McLaughlin. This premiered at the 2020 Outfest Fusion in Los Angeles earlier this year. You can find more music by the band Jesse Jams and the Flams, including tracks heard in this doc, on their Bandcamp. For info on the short, visit the film's Vimeo page. To see more shorts, click here. Thoughts?