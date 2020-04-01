Watch: Rodeo Short Film 'After the Smoke' Directed by Nick Waterman

"My mum said the smoke would change color when it happened… I often wonded what that would look like…" This short film is a bit more somber and introspective than the usual comedies and horror we feature. After the Smoke is a short film made by Australian filmmaker Nick Waterman, and it's finally available to watch online after first premiering back in 2017 at the Berlin Film Festival and other fests. The short is about a young man who attends a rodeo at a remote outback mining station town – and "bears witness to something he will never forget." Featuring the voice of Sam Reid as the narrator. It was shot in B&W (by cinematographer Velinda Wardell) and has some incredible detail. A comment on Vimeo says it best: "Every image on display here is deeply felt. I look forward to seeing what you show us next." Hopefully more soon.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this short. Brief description from Vimeo: "In a remote outback mining station a town gathers for the annual rodeo - but as a series of tragic events unfold, a young man bears witness to something he will never forget." After the Smoke is directed by up-and-coming Australian filmmaker Nick Waterman - visit his Vimeo or his official website to see more of his work. You can also follow him @NicWaterman. The screenplay is by Bertie Blackman and Nick Waterman. Produced by Melissa Beauford and Nick Waterman. Featuring cinematography by Velinda Wardell, music by Bertie Blackman. This originally premiered at the Berlin Film Festival in 2017, and it also played at the Aspen Shortsfest and Melbourne Film Festival. For more info, head to its Vimeo page. For more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?