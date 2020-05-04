Watch: 'Rogue Seven' - A Star Wars Fan Film Made by James Martinez

"This is just an idea – but I heard spinning's a good trick." Fire up this impressive microbudget Star Wars fan film and enjoy. Rogue Seven: A Star Wars Fan Film is a fun short Star Wars film made on a $900 budget by Los Angeles-based filmmaker James Martinez. "With the situation the world is in right now, everyone is looking for an escape, and I believe this film is the perfect escape." Rogue Seven's story follows a thief who must save a group of X-Wing pilots from an Imperial armada and an overconfident bounty hunter. Made to exist in canon within the final trilogy of movies. Starring James Ham, Brittany Faith Rosoff, Dillon Wrich, Michael William Hunter, David Zuckerman, Rob Wight, and Wilsa Derro. There's some kick ass miniatures / models, and cozy X-Wing cockpits made from scratch, despite almost everything being made out of random junk or borrowed from home. This is how you do a "no budget" movie! Have fun.

Thanks to James for the tip. Description from YouTube: "A young thief must save Rebel fighter pilots from an Imperial armada and an overconfident bounty hunter." Rogue Seven is written & directed by filmmaker James Martinez - based in Los Angeles, CA. Produced by Jessica Bikales and James Martinez. Featuring original music by René Gijzemijter. The short was also edited and shot by James Martinez. After The Last Jedi, James came up with an idea for his own fan film. "He began with the mindset that the film wouldn’t be a solution to the sequel films, but to be a story within the universe which could have happened in canon." It was made on a budget of only $900 by James and a group of friends. "During these troubling and confusing times, Martinez only hopes that people enjoy this film as a fun little distraction, and fans enjoy it as another adventure in the Star Wars universe." For more info, visit YouTube. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?