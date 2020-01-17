Watch: Safdie Bros' Times Square Short Film 'Goldman v Silverman'

"See this guy right here?" If you've already seen Uncut Gems five (or six or nine?) times, and are desperate for more Safdie cinema - you're in luck. The Safdie Brothers debuted this surprise short film Goldman v Silverman online and it's just as amusing and clever as all their other feature films. Adam Sandler stars as Rod "Goldman", and Benny Safdie plays Al "Silverman" - two spray-painted, robot street performers in Times Square who get into a fight one night. This short seems inspired by real fights between these cheesy street performances (the guy dressed as Spider-Man got into a big fight in 2015). The Safdies' also tweeted that they are "working on showing this in theaters that are showing Uncut Gems on 35mm, on 35 as a post show." Starting at the Metrograph in NYC to start. It's rather refreshing to see Sandler doing work like this.

Description from Vimeo: "Rod Goldman and Al Silverman are street performers who work the tourist scene of Times Square. Goldman gets no respect and Silverman is the first one to make sure of that." Goldman v Silverman is written and directed by Josh & Benny Safdie, aka the "Safdie Brothers", NY-based directors of the films The Pleasure of Being Robbed, Daddy Longlegs, Heaven Knows What, Good Time, and Uncut Gems previously. You can follow them @JOSH_BENNY. This was shot after making Uncut Gems. Featuring camera work by Josh Safdie and John Paul Lopez. With music by Forget. Plus costumes by Miyako Bellizzi, make-up by Ann Pala Williams. Produced by Sebastian Bear-McClard, Eli Bush, and Scott Rudin. For more details on this short film, head to Vimeo or Gothamist. To see more shorts, click here. What did you think?