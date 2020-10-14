Watch: Really Scary Horror Short 'Post Mortem Mary' from Australia

"We aim to give the appearance of life." This is one of the scariest horror shorts ever made. Post Mortem Mary is a horror short by Australian filmmaker Joshua Long. It originally premiered at the 2018 Sitges Film Festival, where it won Best Short Film, and has played at numerous other genre festivals. It's not often we see horror set in the old west, but this one is also seriously scary. A mother and a daughter who suffers from a crippling fear of death run a post-mortem photography business in 1840's Australia. They arrive to a small farmhouse to find devastated parents grieving over the death of their ten-year-old daughter. She must confront her phobia and do all she can to make the dead look alive. Starring Stella Charrington, Melanie Zanetti, Kathryn Marquet, and Edie Vann. I've been freaked by this for two years - now it's your turn.

Thanks to Daniel for the tip on this short debuting online. Brief description from YouTube: "As a young girl confronts her phobia of death she must do all she can to make the dead look alive…" Post Mortem Mary is both written and directed by Australian filmmaker Joshua Long - you can also find him @humaninacan82 for more updates. Produced by Daniel Schultz of Ludo Studio. Featuring cinematography by Ben Nott, who also executive produced the film. This originally premiered at the 2018 Sitges Film Festival, where it won the Best Short Film award. Long is currently writing a feature version of this short film. He explains in an interview: "My favourite scary movie is George Romero's Dawn of the Dead. I adore this film. Close second is The Evil Dead." For more info on the short, visit YouTube. To see more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?