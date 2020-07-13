Watch: Sci-Fi Short 'Dominant Species' Puts Aliens in 10 Male Bodies

"Light my way in darkness, so I may spread your seed." There have been a handful of films that play with how an alien being would act if it inhabited a human body. What would it make of our strange fleshy bodies? Would it know how to interact? Would it know how to speak? Dominant Species is a short film that also wonders about these questions. Directed by Joseph Sackett, it's described as a "coming-of-age story about coming to terms with the ways you're different." The plot is about 10 aliens in human host bodies learning how to be "men". Short of the Week explains "most of the film is an examination of these new hosts' process of familiarization with the peculiarities of humanity and education in masculine stereotypes." Starring as the 10: Francisco Carrillo, Justin Chiao, Julian Cihi, Marchánt Davis, Vasile Flutur, Zach Fifer, Julio Lousav, Matthew Faroul, Julian Elijah Martinez, and Will Seefried. Strange but compelling.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this one. Original description from YouTube: "10 aliens in human host bodies learn how to be men, on a mission to impregnate human women and perpetuate their species." Dominant Species is directed by award-winning filmmaker Joseph Sackett - you can see more of his work on Vimeo or visit his official website. He's currently in post-production on his first feature film, Homebody. The short is produced by Natalie Eakin. Featuring cinematography by Mia Cioffi Henry, and music by Ariel Marx. "In a lot of ways, this movie is me reflecting on my on queer adolescence," Sackett admits. He discusses his inspiration for the concept: "I kept getting this image of a group of people sitting at a table learning how to eat. And I thought: 'Why wouldn't they know how to eat?' That’s where the idea of aliens in human host bodies came from." For more on the short, visit SOTW. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?