Watch: Scream & Cringe at Quarantine Horror Short Film 'Hangnail'

Ouch! Ahhhh!! This is probably one of the scariest short films you'll ever see. Because it's so frickin' REAL! Hangnail is a three-minute horror short made by Canadian filmmaker Colin MacDonald and his partner Nicole Barron, who stars in this as well. The short was produced by MacDonald and Barron in a single night during quarantine in the couple's Nova Scotia home. Horror film journalist/composer Jerry Smith then came on board to provide an original synthesizer score. It's a truly frightening horror short about those pesky hangnails. "That painful chunk of tissue that won’t let go. You rip and tear at it, but the flesh holds on." There is no way anyone can watch this short without shrieking in horror. Ahaha. Horror filmmakers always come up with some of the most creative and painful ideas for under-five-minutes short films. Enjoy.

Synopsis from YouTube: "That hanging piece of skin. That painful chunk of tissue that won't let go. You rip and tear at it, but the flesh holds on. This common nuisance turns into a grisly nightmare in Hangnail." Hangnail is both written and directed by Canadian filmmaker Colin MacDonald - see more of his work on Vimeo. He also did the cinematography, editing, and special effects, while his partner, Nicole Barron, stars. They both run a production company called OnStream Productions located in Nova Scotia. "Hangnail was a film idea that's been hanging around, waiting to be ripped free," quips MacDonald. "After spending years dreaming of making it, I can't wait to make the internet cringe with pain from watching it."