Watch: Short Doc Film 'The Clinic' About a Free Health Clinic in Fresno

"This is user friendly… They're going to get respectful treatment." There is nothing more important than healthcare. We need it more than ever nowadays. With so many people struggling financially and medically, a doctor who listens and understands, and provides care judgement-free can make all the difference. The Clinic is a short documentary made by filmmaker Elivia Shaw, profiling one generous healthcare provider who gives free support to those who need it most. Amidst a devastating opioid epidemic, a needle exchange and free clinic operates in the shadows of Fresno, California. Dr. Marc Lasher provides care out of a "dingy old school bus", but that doesn't matter. As you'll see with this short, his compassion and openness and care can actually change lives. This doc's power is in its rawness, by showing us real compassion at its most pure.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this. Official description from YouTube: "For a few hours every Saturday, Dr. Marc Lasher and a group of volunteers provide free medical care and clean needles to IV drug users from across Fresno County, California. On a dingy old school bus, Dr. Lasher slices abscesses, bandages open wounds and counsels his patients, many of whom have turned to street medicine to avoid the stigma and cost of our failed healthcare system." The Clinic is both produced & directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Elivia Shaw - you can visit her official website to see more of her work. "As a filmmaker, I look for spaces teeming with our society's complications and contradictions." With some camera work by Nathan Reich. For more on the short, visit SOTW or Shaw's official website. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?