Watch: Short Doc on 'The Wiener's Circle' Hot Dog Stand in Chicago

"Giving us the human interaction we need." There's a (in)famous hot dog stand in Chicago known as The Wiener's Circle, where they yell at you and make fun of you when you order/pick-up food. It's all part of their brand (they even launched a mock news network on YouTube last year). The stand has been closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, but now it's re-opening and they released a hilarious promo video (seen below). This is also a great time to dig up an old "short film" segment from Ira Glass' "This American Life" where he goes to The Wiener's Circle and learns about it - who they are, why everyone loves them, and everything else about it. It's an old video from 1996, but still good, a great way to celebrate this iconic eatery with a behind-the-scenes look at how it all works. The number for Facetime orders is 773-BITCHES. Ahaha.

And here's the new The Wiener's Circle promo video to bring customers back after the pandemic shutdown: