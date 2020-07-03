Watch: Short Doc 'Revolution' About What That Word Means to Them

"We can resist. It's important to know that we are strong, and we can control our narrative…" A powerful and inspiring short film to celebrate the 4th of July weekend. Revolution is a 7-minute short film featuring 7 vignettes where individuals discuss how being Black has impacted them and what the word "revolution" means to them. It's one of the latest presentations in the ongoing Black History Untold identity series (visit the website) created by journalist Sofiya Ballin. "Here we share stories of Black global resistance. What it looked like then and what it looks like now. We delve into the cost that comes with revolution but also the immense love it requires. This is our history told with our own voices." It's invigorating to see how powerful something as simple as putting people in front of a camera and asking them to talk about revolution can be. I hope everyone is moved by this short and the Black History Untold project. Learn their stories right here.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip. Revolution is directed by journalist Sofiya Ballin (@sofiyaballin), featuring creative direction & cinematography by Emmanuel Afolabi based in New York City - you can see more of his work on Vimeo or his official website. Featuring sound & music by Della Orrey. "This short doc is part of the 3rd independent installment of Black History Untold, an ongoing identity series that explores the importance of a contemporary Black education through the revelatory stories of Black people, created by journalist Sofiya Ballin." For more on the short, visit Vimeo or blkhistoryuntold.com. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?