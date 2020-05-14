Watch: Siblings Reconnect in Short Film 'Uproot' Made by Julia Bales

"When's the last time you went outside?" We all love being home. And no one ever wants to move out. But sometimes we have to… Uproot is a beautiful, tender short film made by filmmaker Julia Bales. The very short synopsis: "A sister helps her brother grow." But it's really about a woman convincing her agoraphobic brother, Greg, to let go of their father's home and move out from it. Vimeo premiered the short online and adds some context: "Bales cleverly utilizes the home as Greg's self-made shelter from the outside world and the center of the drama. Both an oasis and a claustrophobic trap, the house embodies the safe spaces we all cling to when facing overwhelming challenges." Uproot stars Joey Alley and Ptolemy Slocum. I love the Vimeo image, with all the plants on the table, it makes me want to watch this. And you should watch it, too.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for premiering this. Brief description from Vimeo: "Reunited on a hot summer day, Nina must convince her reclusive brother, Greg, to let go of their deceased father’s home and move on with his life." Uproot is both written and directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Julia Bales - you can see more of her work on Vimeo or visit her official website. Produced by Tim Wilkime. With cinematography by Luc Delamare. Bales explains that the production designer Madelyn Wilkime wanted to "make something that allowed her to work in a more stylized world, specifically… 'a world where plants had taken over.'" So she wrote this short based on that prompt, trying out a few different sci-fi ideas before settling on the theme of feeling "trapped". For more info read Vimeo's interview with Julia. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?