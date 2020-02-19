Watch: 'Sin City'-Esque Short Film 'Scratch' Directed by Ronan Jorah

"I didn't give you the itch, I just helped you scratch it." A short film with some style! But perhaps just a tad too much style? Give it a watch! Scratch is a slick, compelling 10-minute short film directed by New York-based filmmaker Ronan Jorah, dipping his toe into filmmaking again after helping in post-production for years. Here is the quick pitch for this: "On the night of a double murder, a mysterious patron of a roadside diner has a date with the Devil." It's described as boasting a "Sin City type feel with supernatural and crime elements tying it together." And that is pretty dang accurate. The short stars Mark Delabarre, Carey Van Driest, R.J. Foster, JR Carter, Peter Daniel Straus, Tiffany Peach, and Rob Eigenbrod. Featuring cinematography by Shannon Madden, winner of the Emerging Cinematographer's Award. Watch this below.

Thanks to Lee for the tip on this. Full description: "Playing with myths and legends surrounding the Devil from Milton to the American south, the film follows an increasingly bizarre sequence of events that play out in real time, entirely from the point of view of the faceless and silent patron of a roadside diner on the night of a double murder." Scratch is written and directed by New York-based filmmaker Ronan Jorah - follow him @RonanJorah or visit his official website for more. "He studied acting at the Lee Strasberg Institute in Los Angeles, taught himself how to make movies, spent several years producing and post-producing projects of all sizes for other filmmakers and brands." Produced by Carey Van Driest. Featuring cinematography by Shannon Madden. For more on the short, visit its official website. To see more shorts, click here. Thoughts?