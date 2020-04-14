Watch: Single Shot Short 'Hot Dog' About Rescuing a Dog Inside a Car

"Make sure the dog is hydrated. I'll check back in later." Save the dog! And save the world! Hot Dog is a comedy short filmed in one shot, from writer / director Patrick Muhlberger. Set at a parking lot in Southern California, a group of coworkers try to rescue a dog locked in a hot car. Chaos ensues. Muhlberger perfectly describes his film: "Hot Dog is a single shot comedy that is basically 1917, but with idiots in a parking lot." Hot Dog stars Elisha Yaffe as Matt, along with Marissa Rivera, Nathan Ramos, Gabe Gibbs, Vic Michaelis, and Cecily Breaux. While this short isn't particularly innovative, it is clever and funny, and that still makes it an enjoyably entertaining short to watch. Not only is there meticulous work in setting up the scene and all the people that interact with the characters, but the witty writing also adds some intense drama to the situation. This kind of craziness happens all the time in LA, right? But… the dog's life matters.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this one. Brief description from YouTube: "A group of coworkers try to rescue a dog locked in a hot car. Chaos ensues in a single shot." Hot Dog is both written and directed by Los Angeles-based filmmaker Patrick Muhlberger - currently making commercials and working on other film projects. To see more of his work visit his Vimeo or official website. Produced by Sarah Haber and Vivian Johnson. Featuring cinematography by John Veleta. Muhlberger explains about the idea to shoot this in one shot: "I wanted the camera to be subjective and as active as the characters in the scene. We decided that Matt (Elisha Yaffe) was a beehive, and everything else was a bee buzzing around him. At least that's my artsy justification. In the moment, I was probably just yelling 'spin more, spin more!' at the Steadicam op." For more info on the short, visit SOTW or the film's Vimeo. To see more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?