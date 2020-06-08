Watch: Six Filmmakers Briefly Talk About Their Love of Film Festivals

WORTH WATCHING

June 8, 2020
Ang Lee - We Are One

"We're truly one big family. It's a celebration of filmmakers and movies." The We Are One Global Film Festival held online through YouTube is wrapping up after almost 10 days of events & premieres. With so many film festivals cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, a batch of them got together to host this special "online film festival" event - programming short films, features, Q&As, conversations, and much more. To wrap up, We Are One released six videos of acclaimed filmmakers talking about why they love film festivals so much and how important they are to the world of cinema – including Darren Aronofsky, Ang Lee, Mary Harron, David O. Russell, and Julian Schnabel. We also love film festivals here at FS and have been proud to cover festivals all over the world for the last 14 years. It's heartening to hear these artists talking about what makes festivals so impactful and meaningful – celebrating cinema & storytelling. Enjoy.

I particularly love what Darren Aronofsky says about discovering new films and discovering new filmmakers at festivals. They're not only showcasing films from people we already know, they're also about finding and highlighting new talent, up-and-coming artists. I hope the We Are One festival was a worthwhile venture and a good idea. "Experience a film festival like never before during this first ever 10-day global film festival co-curated by over 20 film festivals from across the world." While there weren't any new films, there were plenty of other worthy hidden gems and outstanding shorts to enjoy. And that's ultimately what is important - there's still great films to watch that aren't brand new. And there's still filmmakers waiting to break out and be given a chance to make their first feature. I'm looking forward to returning to film festivals sometime soon, and being there in person again, but for now we're glad to continue this celebration of cinema anyway.

