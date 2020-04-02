Watch: 'Sleepwalk' Short Film - A Long Journey for a Slice of Apple Pie

"Well, mister. You sure drove a long way for an apple pie." This is a wholesome short film that will fill you up with that warm, fuzzy feeling of goodness just like a homemade apple pie. If only we could serve everyone some apple pie when they watch this. Sleepwalk is written and directed by Portuguese filmmaker Filipe Melo, telling a very American story of a man who drives a long way to find some apple pie from a small, dusty town. Why? You have to watch to find out what it all means and why he went all the way there. There's no way to figure it out from guessing before, I am sure of that. Starring Greg Lucey, Durant Mcleod, and Joy Green. There's just something wonderful about this short, besides the plot itself, the extra warm color timing and on-location cinematography. And the lead performance that carries the emotional weight of the entire film. While it's a different story, this reminds me of Paris, Texas in many ways. View the short below.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this. Brief description from YouTube: "A man goes on a journey for a slice of apple pie and ultimately explores the relationship between food, memory and redemption." Sleepwalk is both written & directed by Portuguese comic book writer / filmmaker / musician Filipe Melo - you can see more of his work on Vimeo or follow him on Facebook. The short is based on the graphic novel "Sleepwalk" by Filipe Melo & Juan Cavia. Produced by Sandra Faria. Featuring cinematography by Federico Cantini, and original music from Filipe Melo. "Sleepwalk is Melo's solo-directorial debut, which he adapted from his own short comic book story of the same name. One of the advantages of this process was that he basically had an already finished storyboard at his hands." It was filmed with a local crew in California. For more info on the short, visit SOTW or head to Filipe's Facebook. For more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?