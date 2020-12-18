Watch: Sleepy Skunk's Look Back 2020 Movie Trailer Mashup Video

"I didn't get to say goodbye." Even though it's not the most magical year, the movies are still as magical as ever. It's time for an emotional look back at all the movies from 2020. Our longtime friend the "Sleepy Skunk" has debuted his annual end-of-the-year recap video - 2020 Movie Trailer Mashup - borrowing footage from all the movie trailers released throughout 2020 edited together to make you smile. Louis, who makes this mashup every year, puts a lot of time and effort into making sure it's just right. And even though 2020 has been an unprecedented year – pandemic delays, "virtual cinemas", cinema shut downs, HBO Max, and more – this is a reminder that there are still so many fantastic films to celebrate. Get the popcorn ready.

This 2019 retrospective comes direct from SleepySkunk's YouTube page. For the full list of films (with time-stamps) featured in the video mashup, head right to this Tumblr post. As usual with these year-end video retrospectives, there's probably a few scenes you might not recognize or some you do and want to rewatch, which is why these are so much fun to examine closely every time. For previous SleepySkunk retrospectives, watch here: 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, and 2012. This has been one crazy year, but there were still plenty of great movies to discover – big and small – and enjoy. Even with many of Hollywood's movies being delayed to 2021, I am glad we could watch everything else. What do you think of 2020's films?