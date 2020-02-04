Watch: Sophy Romvari's Short 'Norman, Norman' Ponders Pet Cloning

"There are no particular limitations to the different breeds." Would you clone your dog? If it meant they'd be around forever? After originally premiering at the Toronto Film Festival in 2018, Aeon has debuted the short film Norman, Norman online to watch. "Co-starring the Canadian filmmaker Sophy Romvari, her beloved 16-year-old Shih Tzu Norman, and the US singer and dog-cloning proponent Barbra Streisand, Norman, Norman follows Romvari as she falls into a YouTube hole on the promises, perils and prohibitive cost of pet cloning." This an effective short that plays without any dialogue or conversation, an experiential film that makes us wonder while YouTube videos play in the background. Click on the image below to watch.

Thanks to Aeon for debuting this online. Description (via TIFF): "As her 16-year-old Shih Tzu nestles next to her, a young woman spends a night surfing the internet and pondering the ethics of genetic replication, the possible pitfalls of animal immortality, and the eternal wonders of Barbra Streisand." It's described by the festival as "bittersweet and inflected with understated humour." Norman, Norman is directed by Canadian filmmaker / writer Sophy Romvari, who has been making numerous short films recently. You can follow her @SophyRomvari for updates, or visit her official website. This originally premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in 2018, and played at the Indie Memphis & Oak Cliff Film Festivals. To see more shorts, click here.