Watch: 'Sounds Good' Animated Short Film Follows a Boom Operator

So what do mushrooms sound like? Does anyone know…? Are they squishy or buzzy or just silent? This fun experimental animated short film titled Sounds Good follows a curious boom mic operator "on a journey", trying to record the sound of mushrooms. Made by young Estonian animation filmmaker Sander Joon, the short film goes to some seriously strange and trippy places. Of course, there's some excellent sound work in this, too. Joon was inspired to "experiment with audio in his work" after rewatching the classic Man with a Movie Camera. There isn't a clear narrative here, but doesn't matter, as there are still plenty of interesting ideas interpreted in Joon's minimal animation style. Any & all animation fans should give this short a look.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this one. Brief description from Vimeo: "A boom operator is trying to record the sound of mushrooms." Sounds Good is both written and directed by Estonian animation filmmaker Sander Joon - you can see more of his work on Vimeo or on his official website. With additional animation by Dag Ove Solaas, Katarina Skott, Leore Klyszejko. Produced at the Estonian Academy of Arts. "Motivated to create his short after revisiting Dziga Vertov's Man with a Movie Camera, Sounds Good is a reflection of Joon's fascination in the use of sound in film and the desire to experiment with audio in his work."