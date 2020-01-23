Watch: Space Battle Sci-Fi Short Film 'Sky Fighter' by Lukas Kendall

"Why hack the ships when you can hack the pilots?" Dust has debuted an impressive new sci-fi short film titled Sky Fighter, available to watch in full for free today on their YouTube channel. This dense 15-minute short is about two pilots fight a war in the distant future in their fighter-bomber spacecraft. But is the true enemy their alien opponent…or each other? This is just a few notches above the usual homemade sci-fi, with an awesome set and some fantastic VFX work throughout. There's one incredible shot when they finally get a look out of a window. I love when filmmakers go all out reminding us what space is really like and in order to leave us in complete awe. Sky Fighter stars Tom Maden, Jess Gabor, and Erik Palladino. There's also a killer score by Bobby Villarreal to go along with the visuals. Highly recommend giving this your time.

Thanks to Dust for debuting this. Official description from YouTube: "In the 26th century: humankind fights a war in space against an unstoppable alien adversary. A pilot, John, awakens on the deck of his two-man fighter-bomber spaceship—with no memory how he got there. His copilot, Mo, tells him he was hacked (via his cybernetics) by the aliens, and she tried to save him…yet evidence on the ship points to HER being the one possessed by the enemy. Should he trust her…or the little memory he regains?" Sky Fighter is directed by producer / filmmaker Lukas Kendall - marking his directorial debut. Follow him @LukasKendall for more updates. Featuring cinematography by Daniel Marks, and original music by Bobby Villarreal. For more info on the short, visit its YouTube page or WatchDust.com. To see more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?