Watch: Space Travel Short Film 'Migrants' Presented by Oats Studios

"We are the cleaners. As were our fathers. We purify the world. One day our children will breathe…" Neill Blomkamp's experimental sci-fi filmmaking collective Oats Studios has surprised us all with a brand new short film titled Migrants. After making their own series of short films, Oats sort of moved on because they couldn't secure enough funding and figure out how to move forward independently. But they're back again with what they've self-described as "Oats Studios Presents Short Films From Artists We Love." Migrants is a short film by Paul Chadeisson, a concept artist who has envision a three-minute short with some stunning CGI visuals of spaceships and space stations hovering above a planet awaiting immigrants. As a space nerd, this is my kind of sci-fi: Isaac Asimov references, and a lovely poetic voiceover about colonizing the cosmos.

Thanks to @oatsstudios for the tip on this new debut. Brief description for Migrants directly from YouTube: "Humanity started the process of terraforming Mars many years ago. We follow the thoughts and prayers of one of the 'cleaners' who works on this titanic project." This is the first short film presented by Oats Studios in a new playlist that will become a curated collection of their favorite short films from their favorite artists. Migrants is directed by Paul Chadeisson - follow him @PaulC04 or visit his official website to see more of his work. With design and art by Chadeisson, music by Antoine Babary, and the voice by Jacob Philip. For more details on this short, visit YouTube. Oats Studios, based in Vancouver, was launched in 2017 (read our opening interview with Neill) - visit the official website. To discover more short films, click here. Thoughts?