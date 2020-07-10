Watch: Stop-Motion Animated Short Film 'The Basket' Set in Mumbai

Empathy always makes a difference. This superb stop-motion animated short film Tokri, aka The Basket, comes from an animation studio in India. The film is about a young girl who decides to make baskets and sell them on the street in Mumbai in hopes of making money so she can repair her father's broken pocket watch. Featuring a music selection of Bollywood songs. Animation filmmaker Suresh Eriyat was inspired after he had an encounter with a basket seller and shooed her away, only to think later about how he doesn't know what her life is or why she needs a bit of money for peace at home. Hand-made stop-motion animation is always nice to see. "Suresh wished to revive the popularity of clay animation through this film. Although clay animation is known to be a painstaking process… it's an art that gives life to inanimate objects, bringing with it an energy on screen that shines through, one frame at a time." A lovely father-daughter story that challenges us to think about other people's lives in a way we might not think of at first. View the film below.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this. Brief description from YouTube: "A clumsy accident leads a young girl onto the streets of Mumbai in the hope of making things right. A gentle and touching father / daughter story depicted in exquisite stop-motion from Indian animation mainstay, Studio Eeksaurus." Tokri, also known as The Basket, is directed by animation filmmaker Suresh Eriyat (aka "E. Suresh") - the founder and director of Indian animation house Studio Eeksaurus. View more of their work on their website and watch videos on their Vimeo. The short was made using clay animation, created completely in-house. Suresh was inspired by a young girl selling baskets on the street. "'What if she was in a precarious situation where she had to sell baskets to bring peace to her home? What if she needed some help from Me? How insensitive of me?' The premise of a story was born, one that would take 8 years to bring to completion." For more info + behind-the-scenes on the short, visit Eeksaurus' website. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?