Watch: Stop-Motion Short Film 'Good Intentions' by Anna Mantzaris

"Hell is paved with good intentions." We all know this quote… But how many are actually capable of doing the right thing when it's needed? Good Intentions is a short film made by Swedish animation filmmaker Anna Mantzaris as her graduation project from the Royal College of Art in 2018. She also worked on Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs, and makes lot of cloth/fabric stop-motion short films in her own time. The short a small thriller about people that are not always the best at making decisions. After premiering at the London Film Festival, BFI wrote about the film: "Good Intentions shows what happens when guilt takes over our lives, hinders judgment and paralyses actions. While the director chooses to focus on an extreme situation, a hit and run, the feeling of overpowering guilt, irrational behaviour and that uncontrollable suspicion that everyone around knows about our mischievous deeds will be familiar to many of us." Indeed… Watch below.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this one. Description from Vimeo: "In this small thriller about decision making and guilt, a young woman is responsible for a car accident. She escapes the scene but can't stop thinking, or imagining, what happened to the other driver. And soon strange things starts to happen…" Good Intentions is directed by Swedish animation filmmaker Anna Mantzaris - based in both London and Stockholm. You can see more of her work on Vimeo or visit her official website. Written by Anna Mantzaris and Hugo Vieites Caamano. Featuring cinematography by Donna Wade, and music by Phil Brookes. Good Intentions is Mantzaris' Graduation Film (made in 2018) from the Royal College of Art in London. The film originally premiered at the London Film Festival in 2018 and has since been shown at over 130 festivals around the world. For more on the short, visit Vimeo or her website. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?