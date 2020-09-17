Watch: Stopping Future Pizza in Time Travel Short 'The Speed of Time'

"Too late… we're here!" Time for a killer sci-fi short! Or maybe you've already watched but are just reading the post now? The Speed of Time is a funny time travel short directed by William J. Stribling, and written by Russ Nickel & Stribling. John Hennigan stars as Johnny Killfire, a future cop who must go back in time and team up with his former self in order to stop the TimeBorgs from getting their hands on an app that could break the space-time continuum by delivering pizzas into the past… before they were even ordered. This also stars Sean Marquette, Alex Jennings, and Nic Nemeth. And features "The Speed of Time", an original song by Dylan Glatthorn. It doesn't reinvent the time travel wheel, but it is an amusing sci-fi action short with one killer Killfire performance that makes it a tasty "steaming hot belly bomb." This is a fun one.

Thanks to Dust for debuting this online. Brief description from YouTube: "Johnny Killfire (John Hennigan) must go back in time and team up with his former self (Sean Marquette) to stop the TimeBorgs from getting their hands on an app that breaks the space-time continuum by delivering pizzas into the past… before they were even ordered." The Speed of Time is directed by filmmaker William J. Stribling (visit his official website) - director of the films Lies I Told My Little Sister and Bear with Us previously - and co-written by Russ Nickel (visit his official website) and William J. Stribling. Produced by Christian Cashmir, John Hennigan, Brent Madison, and Russ Nickel. Featuring cinematography by Alex Gallitano, music by Dylan Glatthorn. For more info on the short, visit Dust on YouTube. To watch more shorts, click here. Thoughts?