Watch: Strange Short Film 'Memorium' Follows a Man into the Afterlife

Where do you go once you die? The eternally unanswerable question. But here's one funky interpretation! Memorium (also known as Mémoires Vives) is a French short film made by filmmaker Fabrice Mathieu. Inspired by the art created by Marc Giai-Miniet, the film follows the journey of a man into the afterlife. What does he experience on the other side…? Watch and find out. At least 90% of the film was made using miniatures and "boxes" created by Marc. Only the first scene in the hospital was a real set. "We built the lift, the small boat and the mine car for the actor, and we shot everything with a green screen," Fabrice explains. Starring Philippe Giai-Miniet, nephew of Marc Giai-Miniet, as "the man". This short looks and feels a bit strange, but that's why it's so cool. It's also always fascinating to see films made with miniatures, and to see how they integrate that footage with actors. If you like weird, metaphysical films then this is a must watch.

Thanks to Fabrice for the tip. Description from Vimeo: "After the death, what happens? Memorium invites you in a journey of a man into the afterlife. Inspired from the world created by the French artist Marc Giai-Miniet." Memorium is directed by French filmmaker Fabrice Mathieu - follow him @MathieuFabrice for more updates, or visit his Vimeo page to see more of his work. He also made the TS: Terminators mash-up video. The screenplay is by Philippe Giai-Miniet & Fabrice Mathieu. Featuring music by Vincent Valade. After discovering Marc Giai-Miniet's box art, Fabrice was inspired. "I loved it and I decided with Philippe to write a script together, with the idea to put a real man inside the miniatures. We imagined first a story in a brain before the journey of the dead man into the Afterlife." He adds: "We had a small budget and we tried to do our best with the help of talented friends." For more info, head to Vimeo. For more shorts, click here.