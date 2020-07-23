Watch: Stunning Animated Short 'Simbiosis Carnal' Explores Sexuality

One of the best animated shorts of the decade is now available online. Simbiosis Carnal is a 10-minute animated short made by Spanish animation filmmaker Rocio Alvarez. This premiered at festivals back in 2017, and won tons of awards throughout its run in 2018, and now it's out to watch. "During this animated evocation of the history of desire, the emphasis will be on feminine pleasure, which was for a long time ignored, repressed, and then progressively revealed and liberated. Simbiosis Carnal is a call to the strength of life and to the uninhibited happiness of sexuality in the human being." Featuring original music by the band Why The Eye. It begins as a biological exploration of sexuality and reproduction, then evolves into a study of intimacy and pleasure with humans. It's a remarkably profound illustration of all the good and bad regarding sexuality, and all the controversy and confusion about sex, and all the restrictions modern society has put on (mostly women's) sexuality. Just watch out - this short is NSFW. But it is a must watch anyway.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this. Full description from Vimeo: "A poetic journey through the history of animal evolution, desire and sexuality, from the first unicellular organism to human being, who invents the calculated pleasure: eroticism; a story crossed by moral conflicts, where the female pleasure long ignored and repressed takes pride of place, and which culminates in an explosive finale." Simbiosis Carnal (aka Symbiosis Carnal) is directed & animated by Spanish filmmaker Rocio Alvarez now based in Brussels - you can see more of her work on Vimeo or visit her official website or follow her @rocioalvarez_yeah. It's produced by Zorobabel with the help of "Centre du cinéma et de l’audiovisuel de la Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles", and made in co-production with Camera-etc and the help of Movistar + Spain. This premiered in 2017 and won lots of awards at festivals through 2018 - including Grand Prix at the Brussels Animation Film Festival. For more details, head to on Vimeo or visit Rocio's website. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?