Watch: Stunning 'From The Ash' Mountain Bike Video Riding in Fire

"Life's fires give us two paths. Burn out with the flames. Or build up from the ash." Wow. Filmmaker Ryan Gibb (who once made "the best mountain bike movie of all-time") partnered with professional mountain bike rider Nico Vink to create this incredible, jaw-dropping video. From The Ash is "a visual metaphor for pushing forward as the world seemingly crumbles around you." The crew went to the forest in Cimarron, New Mexico, near the Boy Scout ranch called Philmont. In 2018, the Ute Park wildfire burnt 36,740 acres, a large part of the ranch. To make this video, they found a part of the forest and lit controlled fires to film. "Everything was shot in a controlled setting on private land during the winter in a recently scorched wildfire area. The crew was under the supervision of forestry professionals to ensure everything was executed safely. There wasn't a single live tree touched…" I don't think I've ever seen anything like it before. Wow. Must see.

Description via Vimeo: "From the Ash is a visual metaphor for pushing forward as the world seemingly crumbles around you. For those who've lost, please don't give up. For the best experience, please use headphones or a great sound system." From The Ash is directed by filmmaker Ryan Gibb - a famed adventure filmmaker / commercials director. You can see more of his work on Vimeo or at Holiday Films. Featuring cinematography by Liam Mullany, Scott Secco, Ryan Gibb, & Austin Hopkins. Supported by Teton Gravity Research. And featuring music by Blitz//Berlin. Nico Vink explains that "it's important for everyone to know that we filmed this video in a burn scar - we didn't light a healthy forest on fire. Everything was already dead and there wasn't any sign of life in the zone where we filmed the video." For the entire behind-the-scenes story, visit Pinkbike.