Watch: Stunning Microscopic Chemical Reaction Short Film 'As Above'

"As above, so below." How about something a bit different? This short film isn't really a documentary, nor is it a fictional short. It's "real world" short film that is utterly fascinating and entrancing to watch. As Above is made of one single shot filmed on the 8mm2 (0.3 square inch) surface of a chemical reaction. The point, as filmmaker Roman Hill explains, is to make us further ponder our understanding of this vast universe. "The environment in which we live, is at the constant mercy of the ever changing flow of planets, stars and galaxies… As well as the composition of the microscopic world. As Above is an invitation to contemplate the beauty of this perpetual movement of which we are part of… And perhaps invite the viewer to reflect on his position in the universe and the preciosity of life." You just have to view and be amazed. Check it out below.

Thanks to Kottke for the tip on this short film. Original description from Vimeo: "As Above is a short film exploring the tight link between the microscopic world and immensity of the universe. Illustrating our universe's never ending dance of destruction and creation, in which life can emerge…" As Above is created by French filmmaker Roman Hill - view more of his work on Vimeo or official website. He is a microscopic experimental artist of sorts. "Roman Hill is a Paris based artist who explores the microscopic world to reach the immensity of the universe. On a never ending quest to understanding the origins and essence of life." Featuring music by Thomas Vanz. Co-produced by Nano-Lab. For more info on the short film, including interviews and behind-the-scenes visit Hill's Behance here or Vimeo. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?