Watch: Stunningly Beautiful Wilderness Animated Short 'Earth Crisis'

Gather round and enjoy, friends. This is one of the most beautiful and emotional animated short films of the year. Earth Crisis is a new animated short made by filmmaker Isaiah Saxon set to the music of Dirty Projectors. It's a story about Earth, and what we're (humans) doing to it, and how vitally important it is to nurture and appreciate nature and life (that isn't human) on this planet. Isaiah introduces it: "Hi friends, I miss you. I made a new film about everything I’ve been feeling this year. If you have a moment, please watch." What I love about this short is that it's just gorgeous in every way, filled with love and appreciate for nature and Earth. There's a cute doggie that plays an important part, and so many lovely landscape shots. I also love coming across animation that is so distinct and entirely different than other animation out there. It looks like a combination of stop motion & fabric & paint, but feels real thanks to its color palette. Perfection.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this. There's no official description or synopsis listed via Vimeo. Earth Crisis is an animated short film directed by and created by artist / filmmaker Isaiah Saxon. You can view more of his work on Vimeo, or visit his personal website then stop by the animation studio he co-founded called Encyclopedia Pictura. The short features music by Dirty Projectors (the song is written by Dave Longstreth and Kirstin Slipp; with vocals by Kristin Slipp). Lead animation on the film by Pavel Mishkin. Produced by Domino Recordings & Encyclopedia Picture; executive produced by Peter Berard. Saxon has also directed music videos for Panda Bear, Björk, and Grizzly Bear. He is currently developing his first feature film - a live-action fantasy adventure called The Legend of Ochi - which looks great so far. For more info on the Earth Crisis short, visit the official website. To see more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?