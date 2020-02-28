Watch: Stylish Vampire Short 'Suicide by Sunlight' from Nikyatu Jusu

"You don't have to be scared of mommy." In a near future New York City, Black Vampires walk amongst us. Suicide by Sunlight is an impressive short film made by up-and-coming filmmaker Nikyatu Jusu, and it originally premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival last year. It's finally online to watch in full - all 17 minutes of it and it's worth just a bit of your time to view. Valentina, a day-walking Black vampire protected from the sun by her melanin, finds it difficult to suppress her bloodlust when a new woman is introduced to her estranged twin daughters. This stars Natalie Paul as Valentina, with a cast including Teren Carter, Motell Gyn Foster, Ellie Foumbi, and Souleymane Sy Savane. The filmmaker has been earning tons of buzz for years for her shorts, and this yet again proves that she has a knack for fresh, vibrant storytelling.

Thanks to Short of the Week for debuting this online. Brief description from YouTube: "Valentina, a day-walking Black vampire protected from the sun by her melanin, is forced to suppress her bloodlust to regain custody of her estranged daughters." Suicide by Sunlight is directed by Sierra Leonean-American filmmaker Nikyatu Jusu - visit her official website or head to her Vimeo to see more of her work. Written by Nikyatu Jusu, co-written by R. Shanea Williams. Produced by Nikkia Moulterie. Featuring cinematography by Daisy Zhou, and make-up effects by Risha Rox. This originally premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, and also played at the London Film Festival. It was originally designed as a proof-of-concept for a proposed TV series. For more info on the film, visit SOTW or Deadline's article. To see more shorts, click here. Thoughts?