Watch: 'Sundays at The Triple Nickel' Short About a Harlem Jazz Party

"My brother, Phil, passed away on a Sunday… And shortly afterwards, my mother had the inspiration of honoring him with jazz music." This is one of those lovely short films that fills your heart to the brim with goodness and happiness. Which might be what we all need right now. Sundays at The Triple Nickel is a documentary short about a woman named Marjorie Eliot, who has hosted a weekly Sunday jazz party in her living room, in the Sugar Hill section of Harlem, for the past 28 years. This weekly concert is open to the community and anyone who wants to attend (info listed at the end). The film is a grainy, heartfelt tribute to Marjorie and her jazz party, taking us on an enchanting journey into her world and her home. It's more than just a simple music short, there's so much charm and cheer in this. And some great music, of course. Enjoy.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this short. Original description from Vimeo: "Marjorie Eliot lost her son on a Sunday in 1992. Since then, she has hosted a weekly Sunday jazz party in her living room, in the Sugar Hill section of Harlem, NY, in an effort to create celebration as a tribute to her son. This weekly concert is open to the community and anyone who wants to attend." Sundays at The Triple Nickel is written and directed by London-born, Los Angeles-based filmmaker / photographer Jess Colquhoun - to see more of her work, visit her Vimeo page or official website. A Stept Studios Production; presented by Crown Royal. Produced by Cordielle Street. Featuring cinematography by Zak Mulligan; and a score from James William Blade. For more on the short, visit Stept or the film's Vimeo page. To see more shorts, click here. Thoughts?