Watch: Supernatural Horror Short 'Hazard' Directed by Gairo Cuevas

"No one's ever lived to tell the tale." Scary! You never know what could be waiting out there for you if you breakdown in the middle of nowhere. Hazard is a supernatural horror short film, now available to watch online after premiering at festivals last year. The short was directed by Emmy award winner Gairo Cuevas, based in the Bay Area, who currently works at Pixar Animation Studios as a cinematographer / editor for all the making-of videos. Hazard stars Joanna Kay as Jane, and Adrian Deane as her friend on the phone. Jane's car breaks down in the outskirts of a small-town, and while she waits for her friend, she dares her to try conjuring a local ghost. Don't try this at home. Featuring music by Sylvain Carton & Mouzhan Yousefi. This is an incredibly frightening little short film, just the right kind of horror to give you a genuine scare. Always cool to see up-and-coming filmmakers showcase their talent with scary horror shorts like this one.

Thanks to Gairo for the tip. Description from Vimeo: "Jane's car breaks down in the outskirts of a small-town, and starts to experience supernatural activity connected to the ghost of a mass shooter." Hazard is directed by San Francisco-based filmmaker Gairo Cuevas, an Emmy award winner who currently works at Pixar Animation Studios as a cinematographer/editor for all the making-of videos. You can see more of his work on Vimeo, or visit his production company's website Loser Status Productions. Produced by Bianca Vidal and Gairo Cuevas. With cinematography by Marlon Torres, and music by Sylvain Carton & Mouzhan Yousefi. Cuevas on the spooky inspiration: "Any driver will tell you that at some point your car will break down, and you just better hope it never happens at night because you never know what or who might be out there waiting for you." For more info on the short, visit Vimeo. For more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?