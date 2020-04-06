Watch: Take a Vow of Silence with Peter Molesworth's Short Film 'Fix'

"Ready for this? Three, two…" Time for a silent detox. Fix is a short film made by actor / filmmaker Peter Molesworth, and it's only 10 minutes long. The short follows two sisters, Willa & Lanie, who take a vow of silence as they detox Willa's boyfriend Daniel from alcoholism. Written & directed by Peter Molesworth, the film stars Brigette Lundy-Paine and Annie Young as the two sisters, along with Peter Molesworth as the boyfriend. It's much more moving and meaningful than you might be expecting, thanks to some lovely cinematography throughout, and the power of silence. Could you go for eight days without speaking? Can that actually change someone for the better? Give this film a quick look and let us know what you make of it.

Thanks to NoBudge for the tip on this one. Brief description from Vimeo: "Two sisters take a vow of silence as they retreat to a remote family cabin to detox the eldest’s boyfriend." Fix is both written and directed by up-and-coming actor / filmmaker Peter Molesworth - you can see more of his work on Vimeo or visit his production company's website. Produced by Julie Balefsky, Julia Kennelly, Peter Molesworth; co-produced by Sam Sonenshine. Featuring cinematography by Shaya Mulcahy. The music is "As U Like" by Oh No!. This originally premiered at the 2019 Tacoma Film Festival. For more info on the short, visit Vimeo or Cue. You can also read an interview with Molesworth from NoBudge. For more short films, click here. Your thoughts?