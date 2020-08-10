Watch: Terrific Hit Man CG Animated Short Film 'The Box Assassin'

"This guy is nothing but a killing machine!" Who is he?! Known only as "The Box Assassin", he shows up in boxes of all kinds to take out his target. The Box Assassin is a terrific short about a pizza delivery boy's unforgettable night of running into a slick, legendary assassin that defeats his enemies in clever ways you couldn't imagine. The short is made by animation filmmaker Jeremy Schaefer, who directed this as his final thesis project studying animation at the Ringling College of Art & Design in Florida. Schaefer is a self-described "former intern at Walt Disney Animation Studios" who will definitely land a gig now. Featuring the voices of Jonathan Myles, Adin Rudd, and Lou Lambert. There's some clear Into the Spider-Verse inspiration in style and tone, but overall this is just a fun, clever hit man action scene with sleek animation.

Thanks to Jeremy on Twitter for the tip on this being available to watch. Original description from YouTube: "The Box Assassin is a short film about a pizza delivery boy's unforgettable night of running into a slick, legendary assassin that defeats his enemies in clever ways you couldn’t imagine." The Box Assassin is an animated short created entirely by filmmaker Jeremy Schaefer as his final project at Ringling College of Art & Design. See more of his work on his official website, or follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Schaef or on Instagram @jeremy_schaef. "Here it is, The Box Assassin! My senior thesis animated film. This was a one person project, but also a huge thanks to all my friends, family, and mentors for their feedback. Enjoy!" For more info on the short, visit Jeremy's website or visit Vimeo. To see more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?