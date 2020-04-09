Watch: 'The Devil's Harmony' Short Takes On the Bullies with Singing

"This is my school. You see me now, don't you?" How do you fight off bullies? How about with singing. The Devil's Harmony is a fantastic, must watch short film made by up-and-coming British filmmaker Dylan Holmes Williams. It recently screened at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it won the Short Film Jury Prize. The dark comedy film is about a bullied teenage girl who leads an a cappella club on a trail of destruction against her high school enemies. It's not just a film about bullying, but also a number of problems that are all too common in society these days - toxic masculinity, revenge, idiocy in school. Patsy Ferran stars as Kiera, with Cassian Bilton, Guy Henry, Ramzan Miah, and Leo Suter as Connor. It's not just the concept, but the quirky structure and feel of the whole short that makes this seriously stand out.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this one. Brief description from YouTube: "A bullied teenage girl leads an a cappella club on a trail of destruction against her high school enemies." The Devil's Harmony is directed by London-based filmmaker Dylan Holmes Williams - to see more of his work visit his Vimeo or his official website. The screenplay is written by Jess O'Kane and Dylan Holmes Williams. It's produced by Nathan Craig; and co-produced by Anthony Toma. Featuring cinematography by David Wright, and music composed by Finn Keane. The director explains his inspiration: "I wanted to make a sort of postmodern riff on the classic 80s/90s American high school movie, in which we lean into – but then subvert – the familiar beats of that genre." For info on the film, visit SOTW or Dylan's site. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?