Watch: 'The Grass is Always Greener on TV' Short Doc on Loneliness

"The most important thing was to have interests in other things besides watching the TV." Who the heck is Mark Bennett? Good question! Let's find out… Before TV binging was our collective reality, Mark Bennett obsessively memorized every detail in the 1950s television shows of his childhood. "These idyllic imaginary worlds were an escape from his isolated life filled with traumatic memories and became the source of his art. But when fame surprisingly found Mark, the dangers of living deeply within fantasy emerged." The Grass is Always Greener on TV is a short documentary film made by filmmaker Matt Pizzano that takes us through Bennett's story - the good and the bad. This is an impressive short film that is built up with so much fascinating footage. But it's also a tragic, heartbreaking, frustrating story of a lonely man trying too hard to live a life just like the one he saw on TV. There's always so much we can learn from hearing everyone's story.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip. Brief description from YouTube: "A short documentary telling the story of unique artist, whose love for iconic American television shows was the driving force behind his work and near self destruction." The Grass is Always Greener on TV is directed by filmmaker Matt Pizzano - you can see more of his work on Vimeo or visit his official website. Produced by Nic Wehmeyer. Featuring cinematography also by Nic Wehmeyer. Explaining his vision: "Pizzano's greatest challenge was finding a way to bring to life both Bennet's internal struggle and his vivid imagination, in a way that didn't distract from the story. Motion graphics were therefore employed to illustrate Bennet's work, with the help of the director's creative partner and producer of the film Nic Wehmeyer… As Bennet's blueprints animate over the shows he studied so meticulously, Pizzano was able to translate Bennet's thought process to the screen." For more info on the short, visit SOTW or the film's Vimeo. To see more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?