Watch: 'The Three Men You Meet at Night' Short Film by Beck Kitsis

"Believe it or not I was young once, too…" A girl’s walk home alone at night turns into a surreal nightmare. The Three Men You Meet at Night is a horror short film from writer / director Beck Kitsis and it's now available to watch online after a successful festival run throughout the year. The film is about a young woman walking home alone at night after a party. She encounters three different types of men. Whom can she trust? You probably already know the answer to that question, of course… but this short makes these very-real fears even more horrifying to watch putting the viewer into the shoes of this girl. Starring Stella Baker, Barron Leung, Walker Hare, Tom Martin, Matthew Jarzyna, Emily Olcott, plus Ezra & Michael Moran. It's an impressive short that has some moody, atmospheric cinematography to add even more unsettling tension. It's designed to make us all understand how women live in a state of constant fear.

Thanks to Alter for debuting this online. Short description from YouTube: "A young woman walking home alone encounters three different types of men. Whom can she trust?" The Three Men You Meet at Night is written and directed by filmmaker Beck Kitsis - you can find more of her work by visiting her production company's website at Nite Shift Films. It's produced by Albert Tholen, Carlen May-Mann, and Kay Sorin. Featuring cinematography by Adam Kolodny, and an original score by Philip Eberhart. This won Best Short Film Home Invasion at the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival this year, and it also played at the Fantastic Fest, Nightstream, Horrible Imaginings, and Overlook Film Festivals. "We don't need to look to the supernatural to find society’s greatest evils because they are living right beside us in our neighborhoods," Beck explains. For more info on the short, visit the official website or YouTube. For more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?