Watch: 'There's Something in the Water' Short Doc About a Texas Lake

"There's two kinds of lakes in the South: them that's got Giant Salvinia and them that's about to have Giant Salvinia."​ What lurks in the inland waters of Texas? An annoying invasive floating fern called Giant Salvinia that is covering the lake. There's Something in the Water is an animated short documentary, only 8 minutes long to watch, examining what's going on with Caddo Lake, the only natural lake in Texas. The short is built around interviews with people who live and work on the lake discussing Giant Salvinia. With the voices of Rick Michaels, Laura-Ashley Overdyke, Tim Bister, Billy Carter, Laura Speight, Howard Leftwich, Henry "Peanut" Lewis, Kizzie M. Hicks, and Jay Webb. Not only is this a fascinating doc about a crazy environmental debacle, but this short has some really funky, fun animation. I also quite like the mix of real footage with animated elements. It's uplifting to hear so much passion for a lake and its natural beauty.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this. Official description from Vimeo: "Caddo Lake is the only natural lake in Texas, but its delicate eco-system is threatened by a seemingly unstoppable invasive species of floating fern: Giant Salvinia. There's Something in the Water is an eight-minute animated documentary featuring interviews with people who live and work on the lake, demonstrating the damage that has been caused, and how everyone can work together to try and fix it." There's Something in the Water is directed by London-based animation filmmaker Rory Waudby-Tolley. See more of his work on Vimeo or his official website. Produced by Shannon S. Wynne. Featuring music by Dimitrios Ntontis, and additional animation by Rosanna Wan. This premiered at numerous festivals last year. Rory has another new short ready called New Year. For more on Water, visit Vimeo or the official website. To see more shorts, click here. Thoughts?