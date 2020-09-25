Watch: Thrilling Rally Racing Short 'Group B' Starring Richard Madden

"You're not the only one in this car, ya know." Buckle up, strap in, helmet on, get ready to goooo. Group B is a thrilling, engrossing short film made by acclaimed British filmmaker Nick Rowland. This originally premiered back in 2015, before Rowland went on to break out with his debut feature film Calm With Horses last year. It hasn't shown up to watch online until just now. Richard Madden (from "Game of Thrones") stars in this high-octane drama set in the golden era of rally racing. "Known for its incredibly dangerous off-road races, notorious for lack of crowd control, and some of the most powerful and sophisticated cars the world has ever seen, driver Shane Hunter is facing a comeback to Group B competition after a long and troubled absence." The cast includes Michael Smiley, Dominic Wolf, and Walter Sweetman Jr. And it features a score by Terence Dunn. For those interested, Rowland is already working on a new feature film that takes place within the same world of competitive rally driving as Group B. Fire up the short below.

Official description via YouTube: "It is 1986, the peak of high-octane Group B rally driving. Known for its incredibly dangerous off-road races, notorious for lack of crowd control, and some of the most powerful and sophisticated cars the world has ever seen, this is the golden era of rallying. Rally driver Shane Hunter is facing his comeback to Group B competition after a long and troubled absence." Group B is directed by British filmmaker Nick Rowland, director of the film Calm With Horses (aka The Shadow of Violence). The screenplay is written by Joseph Murtagh and Nick Rowland. Produced by Alexandra Breede. Featuring cinematography by Sverre Sørdal, and music composed by Terence Dunn. This initially premiered at the Warsaw Film Festival and AFI Fest back in 2015, and also won a Student TV Award from the Royal Television Society.