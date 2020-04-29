Watch: Training for the Gloucester Cheese Roll Short Film 'Let's Roll'

"You wouldn't last five seconds on that hill. It takes balls to do it!" Let's get ready to rolllllll!! Let's Roll is the latest short film made by talented UK filmmaker Chris Thomas - he also directed the excellent short films Cropped and Land of Steel we've featured in the past. Chris says that in light of this year's "Gloucester Cheese Roll" being cancelled, they wanted to release the film online to celebrate the spirit of the cheese "in what's usually the build-up to Brockworth's finest hour." The film is a fictionalized dramedy based around the Gloucester cheese roll - an annual event where crazy people chase / roll / tumble after a round of cheese down a steep hill in England. All the real videos from this event are hilarious, but the short film is more of a coming-of-age comedy about how one girl will stop at nothing to compete. This reminds me of The Eagle Huntress, about a girl fighting tradition to do what she wants & compete in a local sport with men. Rock on.

Thanks to Chris for the top on this. Original description from Vimeo: "The story follows teenager Antonia who tries to live up to her brother's past successes by training in secret for the town’s dangerous tradition, the Gloucestershire Cheese Roll." Let's Roll is directed by talented British filmmaker Chris Thomas - you can see more of his work on his Vimeo or his official website. He also directed the short films Cropped and Land of Steel previously. Let's Roll features a screenplay written by Allan MacLeod. With cinematography by Lee Thomas, and music by Tom Player. The film takes place during the Cooper's Hill Cheese-Rolling - an annual event held on the Spring Bank Holiday at Cooper's Hill, near Gloucester. It was traditionally held by and for the people who live in the local village of Brockworth, Gloucestershire, but now people from all over the world take part. For more on the short, visit Vimeo or Chris' site. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?