WORTH WATCHING
Watch: Wacky Animated Short Film 'Mushroom Park' from Tim Rauch
by Alex Billington
January 14, 2020
Source: YouTube
"Izzy was a good frog!" Who doesn't love wacky animation? Mushroom Park is an animated short film by Tim Rauch, one half of the animation duo Rauch Brothers. Two friends locked in a love-hate relationship bury a dead frog as rain beings to fall. They make a fateful decision to wait out the storm under a tree and wake up in a world quite unlike the one they left behind. Rauch reveals his inspiration: "We all screw up from time to time and need a second chance – because life is short and love is all we have." Featuring the voices of Betsy Sodaro and Shondalia White. This has a distinct "Ren & Stimpy" / "Looney Tunes" style, which isn't so common anymore making it exciting to see. It's such a unique short, entirely worth your time.
Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this. Original description from YouTube: "Two friends locked in a love-hate relationship bury a dead frog as rain beings to fall. They make a fateful decision to wait out the storm under a tree and wake up in a world quite unlike the one they left behind." Mushroom Park is written and directed by independent filmmaker / animator Tim Rauch - follow him @Tim_Rauch or on Instagram @tim_rauch. You can also visit the Rauch Brothers' website. With art direction by Bill Wray, and an original score by Chad Cannon. "Sometimes in life you will have a friend or family member who tests your ability to love," the director explains to SOTW about his inspiration for this. To see more shorts, click here. Thoughts?
FEATURED POSTS
POPULAR COMMENTS
LAST YEAR'S TOP 10
FOLLOW US HERE
Follow Alex's main profile on :
Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here
ON FACEBOOK / ADS