Watch: Wacky French Animated Short 'I'm Going Out for Cigarettes'

"It's your turn to do the dishes." This "masterpiece" short film was nominated for the Best Animated Short Film at the Cesar Awards earlier this year, France's version of the Oscars. I'm Going Out for Cigarettes, also known as Je Sors Acheter Des Cigarettes originally in French, is written and directed by animation filmmaker Osman Cerfon. The film is about a 12-year-old boy who lives with his mother and sister, while men with the same face begin appearing around his apartment. The film examines "the impact of an absent parental figure in a child's life", resulting in seeing them everywhere instead. It's a film where the message, the whole point of the story, is only revealed as it plays out - which makes it much more meaningful in the end. With the voices of Théan Van de Voorde, Manon Bresch, Delphine Rollin, Valentin Gevraise. As wacky as the animation style is, there's a seriousness to this film that makes it stand out. Worth a watch.

Thanks to Miyu for the tip on this short launching online. Original description from YouTube: "Jonathan, twelve years old, lives with his sister, his mother and also some men. They all have the same face and nest in closets, drawers, TV set…" I'm Going Out for Cigarettes, originally titled Je Sors Acheter Des Cigarettes in French, is both written and directed by French filmmaker Osman Cerfon - see more of his work on Vimeo. The short was made with animation studio Miyu Productions based in Paris, France. Produced by Pierre Baussaron and Emmanuel-Alain Raynal. It was nominated for Best Animated Short Film (Meilleur court-métrage d'animation) at the Cesar Awards earlier this year. And it also played at numerous festivals since 2018 and won the Golden Pegasus - Grand Prize at the Międzynarodowy Festiwal Filmów Animowanych in Poland. For more info on the short, visit Miyu's website. To discover more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?