Watch: 'Wandaland' Short - An Animated Biography of a Disney Rival

"People began to question whether he even wanted the park to open. Maybe he wanted it all to himself. Wandaland, his own private fiefdom." An intriguing animated short film parable made by a Royal College of Art student named Richard noble - Wandaland is available to watch online and it's a quick six minute adventure. The short is a mixed-media biography of a fictional animation tycoon - John Wanda. "The park will bear John Wanda's name and when it's built his obsessive nature, pride, and constant changes threaten the existence of the park." Obviously referencing Walt Disney and Howard Hughes and obsessive geniuses like them. Featuring the voice of Mike DelGaudio as the narrator. It's a rather sad story, but I guess that's the point - a cautionary tale about obsession and grandeur (and perfection). This is definitely worth a watch.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this. Brief description from YouTube: "A mixed-media biography of a fictional animation tycoon and his ill-fated amusement park." Wandaland is a short film created by and directed by animation filmmaker Richard Noble, who is a student at the Royal College of Art in London. He also finished another short project this year - The Sam Story. Visit his profile on the RCA website. Noble explains his vision: "the two films I have made at the RCA, Wandaland (2019) and The Sam Story (2020) converge on a few themes: identity, mystery, human psychology, and my lifelong love/hate relationship with popular culture. They're also the most ambitious projects I've ever undertaken, with each film taking almost a year to complete." For more info on the short, visit SOTW or RCA. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?