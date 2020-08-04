Watch: Wonderful 15 Years of Laika Animation Celebration Featurette

"We wanted audiences to feel like they could reach through the screen and touch this world." One of the best stop-motion animation studios is celebrating 15 years this year! Laika Animation originally opened in 2005 and worked on their first feature film Corpse Bride. The first film made entirely by the studio was Coraline, which opened in theaters in 2009. They followed up with four more outstanding stop-motion animated films: ParaNorman in 2012, The Boxtrolls in 2014, Kubo and the Two Strings in 2016, and Missing Link in 2019 - just last year. To celebrate the anniversary, Fandango released a 5-minute long behind-the-scenes celebratory featurette, looking back at their history and their work. I'm a big fan of Laika and almost always enjoy their movies (my personal favorite is still Kubo, also ParaNorman). This wonderful video shows how much work goes into each project and all the people crafting every piece of the production.

Here's the official "15 Years of Laika Animation" video featurette, direct from Fandango's YouTube:

Description from FandangoNOW: "Fifteen years ago Laika Studios was founded in Hillsboro, Oregon when they started work on their first ground-breaking stop-motion animation feature, Coraline. To celebrate, you can watch five exclusive behind-the-scenes videos on the making of Laika's five classics, which also includes ParaNorman, Kubo and the Two Strings, The Boxtrolls and the Oscar-winning Missing Link." Fandango's streaming service, FandangoNOW, is celebrating the anniversary by hosting a playlist of all five Laika titles, each one available for purchase at the sale price of $7.99 (normally $13.99) here, along with other classic stop-motion animation titles. You can also find the Rotten Tomatoes list of the all-time best stop-motion animation titles (which includes all the Laika titles) here.