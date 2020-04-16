Watch: Zumbakamera's Animated Short 'Bendito Machine 6: Carry On'

"What could go wrong?" As we all know, the answer to that question is: everything. Bendito Machine 6: Carry On is the sixth and final episode in the epic animation project known as "Bendito Machine". Created and directed by Spanish animation filmmaker Jossie Malis (aka "Zumbakamera"), this animated saga first launched in 2006 with Episode I titled "Everything You Need". Now 14 years later, Malis has finally finished and debuted Episode VI online for us to enjoy. The concept of Bendito Machine involves using animation to show how "simple-minded organisms" (read: humans) abuse their relationship with machines / technology. Similar to "primitive shadow theaters, Bendito Machine is a combination of industrial mechanization and hysterical humanity, battered as it faces its own evolution, at the mercy of technological advances and unknown forces." Most of all, it's an amusing animated saga of how squishy creatures have lost their way on the path of evolution. If you've never seen any Bendito Machine before, dive in. If you have, enjoy the finale.

And here's the first Bendito episode "Everything You Need" - you can find all six of them on this website.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip. Description for the full saga: "Bendito Machine tells the story of simple-minded organisms and their relation with machines. Explores the catastrophic evolution of gentle creatures and its conspicuous bond with technology […] that offers a nonsensical reflection of who we are: little organisms living like an ant colony, trapped in a state of perpetual dependence, where artifacts set the pace for a glorious future. Reminiscent of the primitive shadow theaters, Bendito Machine is a combination of industrial mechanization and hysterical humanity, battered as it faces its own evolution, at the mercy of technological advances and unknown forces." For Episode 6: "An inevitable and enigmatic bio-technological interweaving is just around the corner. What could go wrong?" The Bendito Machine saga is directed by Spanish filmmaker Jossie Malis - follow him @Zumbakamera. View more of his work on his Vimeo or his website. Animation by Jossie Malis, Pau Martinez, Nacho Rodriguez. Music by Julie Reier, Manel Gil, Sxip Shirey.