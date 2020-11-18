WB Confirms 'Wonder Woman 1984' for HBO Max + Theaters at X-Mas

"Your time will come, Diana." "And everything will be different!" Big news from Hollywood. Warner Bros has officially announced that Wonder Woman 1984 will still open on December 25th, Christmas Day, later this year including on HBO Max the exact same day (at no extra cost). This is a BIG move - saying that you can either see this one in the cinema, if they are open near you, or just watch it at home by subscribing to HBO Max. They're re-released the second trailer (that was initially released back during the summer) with a new release card at the end stating these details. Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman's next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah. Gal Gadot returns as Diana Prince, also known as "Wonder Woman", with a cast featuring Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal, Kristen Wiig, Connie Nielsen, Gabriella Wilde, Kristoffer Polaha, Lyon Beckwith, Natasha Rothwell, Oakley Bull, and Robin Wright. I'm still very excited to watch, and I think WB is making the right move making this an event no matter where you are. And if you can, seeing it in theater safely is still the best way.

Here's the updated second trailer for Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984, direct from WB's YouTube:

Raised on a sheltered paradise known as Paradise Island, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana then leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Now a new era of wonder begins… Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman's next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah. Wonder Woman 1984 is once again directed by American filmmaker Patty Jenkins, director of the film Monster previously and the first Wonder Woman, as well as a few episodes of "Entourage" and "The Killing". The screenplay is written by Dave Callaham, and Geoff Johns & Patty Jenkins, from a story by Geoff Johns & Patty Jenkins; based on characters from DC. Wonder Woman was created by Dr. William Moulton Marston. This sequel was first scheduled to open in summer 2020, then was delayed until October. Now Warner Bros will debut Wonder Woman 1984 in any open theaters + on HBO Max starting December 25th, Christmas Day, later this year.