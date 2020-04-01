Wedding Day Craziness in Trailer for 'Love Wedding Repeat' RomCom

"Life all comes down to chance." Netflix has debuted an official trailer for an "innovative romantic comedy" titled Love Wedding Repeat, which is a fun play on the Edge of Tomorrow subtitle: Live Die Repeat. The film is a remake of the 2012 French film Plan de Table, from the writer of Death at a Funeral. While trying to ensure that his sister's wedding day goes smoothly, Jack finds himself juggling an angry ex-girlfriend, an uninvited guest with a secret, a misplaced sleep sedative, and the girl that got away -- as alternate versions of the same wedding unfold, Jack seeks his own happy ending with chance dictating his future. The comedy stars Sam Claflin as Jack, with Olivia Munn, Eleanor Tomlinson, Joel Fry, Tim Key, Aisling Bea, Jack Farthing, Allan Mustafa, and Freida Pinto. Looks like lots of raucous & ridiculous wedding fun.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Dean Craig's Love Wedding Repeat, from Netflix's YouTube:

In this innovative romantic comedy about the power of chance, alternate versions of the same wedding unfold as Jack (Sam Claflin) tries to make sure his little sister has the perfect wedding day. But he'll have to juggle an angry ex-girlfriend, an uninvited guest with a secret, a misplaced sleep sedative, and unexpectedly reuniting with the girl of his dreams who got away, Dina (Olivia Munn). If he succeeds, Jack might find a happy ending of his own. Love Wedding Repeat is both written and directed by English writer / filmmaker Dean Craig, making his feature directorial debut with this project after a number of shorts previously; he also wrote the screenplays for Death at a Funeral, A Few Best Men, Moonwalkers. This is a remake of the 2012 French film Plan de Table. Produced by Guglielmo Marchetti, Piers Tempest. Netflix will debut Craig's Love Wedding Repeat streaming exclusively starting April 10th coming up soon. Interested?