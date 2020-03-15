Wendi McLendon-Covey Unravels in Trailer for Indie Dramedy 'Blush'

"He is not allowed in this house!" Gravitas Ventures has debuted the official trailer for an indie dramedy titled Blush, which is the new name for the film that premiered at last year's Sundance Film Festival under the original title Imaginary Order. From writer/director Debra Eisenstadt, this is the story of the sexual, psychological, and moral unraveling of an obsessive-compulsive suburban mom. Comedian/actress Wendi McLendon-Covey stars as Cathy, a mother and wife who has given up her career to be the perfect stay-at-home mom, but as her daughter begins to push her away and her husband seems to no longer connect with her, she becomes enthralled and involved with the messy lives of a neighboring family, causing the order in her life to collapse. Also starring Christine Woods, Max Burkholder, Steve Little, Catherine Curtin, Kate Alberts, and Graham Sibley. This all seems a bit too obvious and cliche to stand out. Have a look.

Here's the first official trailer for Debra Eisenstadt's Blush, direct from Gravitas' YouTube:

Cathy struggles to maintain control and significance amidst fears that her husband's having an affair and her thirteen-year-old daughter is becoming estranged. She retreats to her sister's home where she cat-sits, compulsively cleans and spies on a neighboring family. One by one these bizarre neighbors -- Mom, Dad, and teenage son -- lure Cathy into their lives and trigger her rebellion. When Cathy becomes the object of the teenage son's obsession, he threatens to unravel everything, from her precarious marriage to her daughter's innocence to her own wavering sanity. Blush, formerly known as Imaginary Order, is written and directed by American actress-turned-filmmaker / producer Debra Eisenstadt, director of the films Daydream Believer, The Limbo Room, and Before The Sun Explodes previously. It's produced by Timur Bekbosunov, Debra Eisenstadt, Cosmos Kiindarius, Peter Wong. This first premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival in competition. Gravitas will release Eisenstadt's Blush direct-to-VOD starting on April 10th.